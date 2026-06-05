The Indian cricket team is set to undergo a major change in the coming days, with Suryakumar Yadav poised to be replaced as the captain of the T20I team. While Shreyas Iyer is considered the number one contender for the top job, former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim has thrown Rajat Patidar's name into the mix, putting him up against the Punjab Kings skipper as his challenger for the role. Saba has backed Patidar due to his exemplary record as a skipper in the Indian Premier League, particularly after he led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a second consecutive title this year.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has reportedly zeroed in on Iyer as Suryakumar's replacement. However, there is a strong belief that Rajat's name should also be discussed in the upcoming selection meeting on Saturday.

"I would like to add Rajat Patidar's name as a contender for captaincy. Winning back-to-back IPL titles is a very tough assignment, and he has done that in a very calm and assured manner," Saba said.

"He has had to lead a team of star individuals and foreign players who are key assets for their respective national sides. To lead a team with so many legends and a diverse mix of experience is a very difficult assignment, and he has accomplished that brilliantly," he added.

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Taking nothing away from the work Shreyas has done over the last three years-first with the Kolkata Knight Riders and then with the Punjab Kings-Saba feels he is certainly one of the top contenders. However, the former wicketkeeper-batter believes that the likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are also strong candidates.

"I think Shreyas Iyer would be one of those candidates," he said. "But I also have Sanju Samson and, in fact, Ishan Kishan in mind. I believe there will be two or three strong contenders to take over the captaincy."

Once considered the natural successor to Rohit Sharma in the T20I format, Hardik Pandya's stocks have crashed spectacularly. Rumors of him being replaced at Mumbai Indians have also surfaced over the last few weeks. Despite Hardik's reputation, Saba does not believe the all-rounder will even be considered for the national leadership role.

"I think the selectors have raised question marks over Hardik Pandya's leadership skills," Saba noted. "Last season, although Mumbai Indians did qualify for the playoffs, some questions were raised about his style of leadership."

"Even on current form, I don't think he would justify his position as the captain of the Indian side," he concluded.

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