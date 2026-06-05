Former Australia cricket team skipper Michael Clarke, who was part of the commentary team in the recent-concluded IPL 2026, revealed that he was involved in a serious road accident following the final in Ahmedabad. The incident happened when he was heading to the airport after the summit clash and Clarke described it as a frightening experience. Clarke said that he was travelling as a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed into a semi-trailer and ended up partially wedged underneath the truck. He was shaken by the accident but was able to escape with a few bruises.

"Interesting trip home, to say the least," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. "Let me start by saying thank God for good people in India. That's why I made it home safely."

"I was asleep. I fell asleep after the game, travelling. Obviously, I wasn't driving. Then I woke up to virtually the front half of the car being under a truck," the ex-Australia captain revealed.

"The driver explained to me that the brake lights on the truck weren't working. So my driver had hit the truck up the backside. Again, it was a big semi-trailer and our car had gone underneath."

"The car's certainly written off," he added.

While Clarke was not seriously injured, he feared that the driver suffered a broken leg due to the impact.

"I got away with some bruises, but I definitely think he had a little break in his leg," Clarke said.

"I was really concerned because he was so scared. It wasn't his car, he works for the company," he added.

The former cricketer also praised the local people for rushing in to help and he also mentioned the BCCI officials who checked on him and the injured driver after the accident.

"Everyone at the BCCI, everybody there, they've been checking in on him and they've been checking in on me. They've been unreal. So I'm very grateful for that," he said.

"It was a complete accident. These things happen all the time, but for me it was more the shock because I was fast asleep and then woke up to see myself so close to being underneath a truck."

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