Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli can end up missing the ODI series against England as well due to injury, according to a report by Times of India. It was widely reported that Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. Kohli remained unbeaten on 75 to guide his team to victory but the report claimed that the injury can rule him out for at least six weeks. As a result, it is possible that he may not play in the three-match ODI series in England, which starts on July 14 in Birmingham.

"He has a hamstring tear. The injury won't require surgery. It will take about six weeks of healing time, which will also involve rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He tele-consulted renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla (at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai), who reviewed his MRI scans," a source said.

Meanwhile, the report also said that Rohit Sharma is expected to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on June 8 for a fitness assessment ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Rohit was included in the squad for the series but his availability will completely depend on the results of the fitness tests.

Rohit also injured his hamstring during IPL 2026 and ended up missing multiple matches for Mumbai Indians.

“Yes, Rohit is supposed to report to the CoE on June 8. He should be there for three days and has a few sessions lined up, including batting under lights on one ground. He will then join the Indian team in Dharamshala on June 11, two days ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan on June 13,” a source told Times Of India.

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