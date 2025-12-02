The list of players to have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is out, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green arguably emerging as the most lucrative option for franchises to buy. A total of 1,355 players feature in the long list of players, as per a report, though the official tally will be shared with the franchises on Monday. With a maximum squad size of 25 per franchise, a maximum of 77 slots are available to be filled at the mini-auction, which is to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. A maximum of 31 players can be picked to fill the remaining 77 slots.

The long list doesn't have many top-tier names as far as Indian players are concerned, with most of them being retained by their respective franchises. There are a few lucrative overseas options to choose from. Australia all-rounder Green, who did not participate in the 2025 mega-auction due to an injury, has been labelled as the most sought-after player from the auction pool.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Kolkata Knight Riders (64.3 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (43.4 crore), who have the biggest purse balance going into the auction, can trigger a bidding war for the Aussie all-rounder.

Some of the top overseas names who will be available to be picked in the auction include players like Sri Lanka fast bowler Pathirana, who was released by CSK after being picked for Rs 13 crore in the mega auction, ahead of the 2025 season.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the mega-auction for 8.75 crore, has the reputation of clearing the biggest of stadiums in the world, but his stint with the IPL champions last season didn't go as planned. He is set to be on the radar of a few franchises.

Among Indian players who have been listed in the 2 crore reserve price category are Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder who was bought by KKR at the IPL 2025 mega-auction for Rs 23.75 crore, using the right-to-match option. Ravi Bishnoi, who was released by the Lucknow Super Giants, is also expected to fetch big bucks.

Among the notable absentees from the long list is Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who was bought by Punjab Kings last year for Rs 4.2 crore. He hasn't yet revealed the reason behind his decision not to participate in the auction.

Players With Base Price of Rs 2 crore: Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph