Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Kyle Jamieson praised DC's bowling unit, highlighting strong leadership from Mukesh Kumar and impressive performances from Lungi Ngidi. He noted that their aggressive approach with the new ball in the power-play has been key in setting the tone for the innings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). "They've been outstanding. Mukesh has led really well, Lungi has been excellent, and others have contributed too. That early intent with the ball sets the tone for the rest of the innings," Jamieson told the reporters.

DC registered a six-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, securing their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2026 season with their speester playing a key role in their win.

Jamieson also explained that hard and back-of-length bowling can still be effective on Indian pitches, especially on surfaces offering variation. However, on flatter wickets, those lengths can be easier to score off, making it crucial for bowlers to quickly adapt and adjust their lengths based on the conditions.

"There's still a place for hard lengths and back-of-length bowling. On surfaces with variation, that length can be very effective. But on flat wickets, it can be easier to score off. So it's about quickly adapting to conditions and finding the right length for that surface," he added.

Delhi Capitals' seamers have been pivotal to their unbeaten run in IPL 2026, with T. Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi leading the wicket charts with four scalps each. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has spearheaded the powerplay attack, picking up two wickets in as many matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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