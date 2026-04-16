Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was named Player of the Match for his impactful spell in their five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 20526, said he felt in "good shape" and adapted well to the slow conditions in Bengaluru. Reflecting on his performance, Hazlewood emphasised the importance of assessing conditions early and adjusting plans accordingly. "Felt much better today, in good shape. Got to look at who you are playing against, conditions play a part, slow wicket today, just had to whack that length," Hazlewood said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Australian pacer also highlighted his ongoing work on variations, particularly slower deliveries, to stay effective in T20 cricket. "I'd like to have a few funky deliveries... always working on those slower balls... keep moving forward," he added.

Hazlewood further noted that quickly reading match conditions was a key strength for RCB in the contest, helping them restrict LSG to a below-par total. "Summing up the conditions as early as we can is a huge plus for us," he said.

Looking ahead, the fast bowler expressed confidence about his fitness and availability for the upcoming fixtures, saying he expects to continue featuring regularly in the tournament. "The plan is hopefully to keep playing; the schedule is pretty good here on, so I should be okay to keep playing."

The defending champions, RCB, registered a dominant five-wicket victory over LSG in IPL 2026 in Bengaluru, chasing down a modest target of 147 with 29 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 49, while Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma provided quick-fire contributions to take RCB comfortably home and push them to the top of the points table.

Earlier, LSG endured a dramatic batting collapse after being asked to bat first and were bowled out for 146. Despite a fighting 40 from Mitchell Marsh, regular wickets and a lack of momentum derailed their innings, with Rasikh Salam Dar starring with a four-wicket haul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood providing key support.

LSG also suffered setbacks, including Rishabh Pant retiring hurt briefly and later falling cheaply, as RCB's disciplined bowling attack kept them under pressure throughout.

RCB's all-round performance ensured a convincing win and strengthened their position in the tournament standings.

The defending champions have climbed to the top spot with eight points to their name in five matches. LSG, on the other hand, are at the seventh place with four points in as many matches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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