Delhi Capitals have announced their squad for IPL 2026, stepping into the new season with renewed clarity after an up-and-down 2025 campaign. With retentions completed, DC have kept their most reliable core intact all-rounder Axar Patel, senior batter KL Rahul, and strike-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who continue to form the backbone of the side. Around them, the franchise has added depth and balance across batting, bowling and all-round options to address previous gaps. The management believes this refreshed squad is well-equipped for a stronger push this season. Here's the newly announced Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026.

Players Retained: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera

Players Released: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Donovan Ferreira (traded), Sediqullah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

AUCTION BUDGET: Rs 21.80 crore