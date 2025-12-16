DC Full Squad, IPL 2026: With a purse value of Rs 21.8 crore, Delhi Capitals have a bit of work to do at the IPL 2026 auction. DC have eight slots to fill, including five overseas players. Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, DC had a brilliant start in IPL 2025 with five wins out of six matches. However, they still missed out on a Playoffs berth as they finished fifth with seven wins in 14 matches. Ahead of the auction, DC released Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Devon Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande.(Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Abhishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, and Ajay Mandal.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Devon Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande.