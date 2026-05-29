Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya seems to be on his way out of the franchise after a horrendous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Reports have started to emerge that the franchise's management is looking to appoint a new captain ahead of the 2027 season, while NDTV has learned that Hardik himself is keen to leave the Mumbai Indians in search of a new challenge. Amid the chatter around Hardik's future, former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath has suggested a trade deal between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings involving Hardik.

Badrinath, who played for CSK in the IPL, feels MI should look to get the likes of Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre in exchange for Hardik before the IPL 2027 season.

"If I am MI, I would trade Hardik for Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre from CSK. A core trio of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya will take the CSK brand to a different level. There is also no set rule that Samson has to be made the CSK captain. If Hardik demands captaincy, I would make him CSK's captain because of his excellent relationship with MS Dhoni," Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Hardik's return to the Mumbai Indians came with a lot of scrutiny. He replaced Rohit Sharma before the 2024 season, leaving fans infuriated. The transfer has also hurt Hardik's image, with fans often portraying him as a 'rival'-someone whose return to MI led to Rohit's demotion.

Badrinath, hence, feels a switch to Chennai could be the best decision for Hardik as the franchise could also help him repair his image to a large extent.

"Hardik has at least three excellent seasons in him. He will lend CSK incredible balance to the point where they can build the team around him. It'll also help Hardik if he goes to CSK over any other franchise, as CSK can enhance your image to a different level," he added.

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