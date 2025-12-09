5-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, are on the hunt to address some key deficiencies in the squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Though the Super Kings have acquired their top target, Sanju Samson, via trade from the Rajasthan Royals, they still have some big shoes to fill in the upcoming auction. The departures of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and the retirement of R Ashwin will force the franchise to go all-in for all-rounders and marquee spin bowlers in the auction.

With a large remaining purse of Rs 43.40 crore, CSK is expected to target high-impact players to restore the balance they lost.

Which Players Do CSK Need?

1. Overseas Finisher and Power All-Rounder (Highest Priority)

The departure of Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja has left a noticeable hole in the lower-middle order, where a powerful, experienced finisher is needed to support the team. CSK will likely bid aggressively for players who offer a dual skill set. Liam Livingstone, released by RCB, is a prime target as a proven power-hitter who also offers handy leg-spin/off-spin, addressing two deficiencies at once. The franchise will also be highly interested in David Miller (released by LSG), who is one of the most reliable death-overs batsmen in the league, fitting the finisher role perfectly.

Also, while Cameron Green (released by RCB) is expected to be the most expensive player, CSK might enter the bidding war for his exceptional, long-term value as an explosive pace-bowling all-rounder, despite his natural fit being higher up the batting order.

2. Frontline Indian Spinner (Crucial for Chepauk)

With the trade of Jadeja and the retirement of R Ashwin, CSK's domestic spin bowling resources lack the proven wicket-taking ability and experience required for their home ground at Chepauk. Securing a premium, capped Indian spinner is paramount. The two main targets in this category are likely to be Ravi Bishnoi (released by LSG) and Rahul Chahar (released by SRH).

3. Overseas Pacer (Death Bowling Specialist)

CSK need a dependable, high-impact overseas quick for the challenging death overs, especially after releasing Matheesha Pathirana. The first strategy will be a re-acquisition of Matheesha Pathirana for a lower cost. If that fails, they will look for pacers known for variations or raw pace. Gerald Coetzee (released by GT) is a strong option. Another international quick who can bowl tight lines, like Anrich Nortje (released by DC), could also be on their radar to strengthen the overall pace unit.

4. Indian Batting & All-Round Depth

Addressing the need for domestic batting insurance and flexibility, CSK could target Venkatesh Iyer (released by KKR), given his ability to bat anywhere in the middle order and offer a couple of overs of pace bowling. They may also look at players like Prithvi Shaw (released by DC) to serve as an aggressive Indian opening or backup batting option.