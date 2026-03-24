Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter IPL 2026 after enduring their worst-ever season in 2025, when they finished at the bottom of the table. For a team that has built its reputation on consistency and resilience, that result was a shock for its fans. The management has responded with a major overhaul, blending youth with experience, while MS Dhoni continues to be the guiding presence. With new signings, especially in the form of Sanju Samson, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals, CSK will be eager to reclaim their place among the league's elite and challenge for the title again.

Strengths

CSK's batting looks far stronger this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson provide stability and firepower at the top, while Ayush Mhatre offers plenty of promise. Shivam Dube's power-hitting and the promise of youngsters like Prashant Veer add depth. The presence of Dhoni, even at 44, remains invaluable - his tactical acumen and calmness under pressure are unmatched. Dewald Brevis was a true revelation for CSK last season.

He arrives in the IPL 2026 campaign with a greater sense of purpose and responsibilities on his shoulders. The flamboyant South African's presence in the roster undoubtedly adds steel to CSK's middle-order. Playing at Chepauk is another advantage, with the spin-friendly conditions expected to suit Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, and Rahul Chahar.

Weaknesses

The bowling attack is where CSK appear vulnerable. With Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran gone, the Super Kings' pace resources look thin. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, etc. do offer promise but the bowling attack still looks a little inferior in comparison to some of the other teams in the league. The addition of Matt Henry does bring experience to the side, but it is yet to be seen how he blends into the CSK system and adapts to conditions at Chepauk.

Leadership transition is another concern. With Ravindra Jadeja's departure and Dhoni nearing retirement, the succession plan is unclear. Ruturaj Gaikwad is seen as the future captain, but he lacks experience in high-pressure scenarios. Over-reliance on spin could also backfire against teams stacked with strong spin-hitters. Above all, the pressure of rebuilding after a last-place finish means CSK cannot afford a slow start.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein