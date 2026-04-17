Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Cameron Green slammed a huge six that ended up hitting the car that will be presented to the IPL 2026 Player of the Tournament. The incident happened during the 13th over of the KKR innings in their match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Green, who was bought for a mammoth Rs 25.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, looked in brilliant touch as he slammed a well-made half-century. On the third ball of the 13th over, he flicked a delivery from Ashok Sharma over the leg side for a six, and the ball ended up slightly denting the display car.

As per the tournament sponsor's initiative, Tata Motors will donate Rs 5 lakh towards grassroots cricket development following the incident.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Cameron Green finally found form, smashing a quick-fire 79 to rescue his side to 180 all out against Gujarat Titans.

Green's knock struck off 55 balls came after KKR saw their top order torn apart by pacers Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23).

KKR were reduced to 32/3 inside the fourth over before Green rebuilt the innings, adding a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rovman Powell (27), followed by a steady partnership with Anukul Roy (9) to push the total to a respectable finish.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

(With PTI inputs)

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