Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed how the team benefits from Virat Kohli's experience and communication after the sensational win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 encounter on Monday. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar contributed with three as DC were bundled out for just 75. In response, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made short work of the chase as RCB cruised to a 9-wicket win. Following the victory, Bhuvneshwar spoke about the team's mindset and how Kohli's tactical inputs make a huge difference.

“I think, irrespective of what he has achieved, or what I've achieved, it's more about mental game. It happens quite often that before a match, Virat says something – even if it's something small tactical wise, it has worked. It's very important how he communicates, how he talks. I think his experience with batting, if he says something, it helps a lot," Bhuvneshwar said in a video on the IPL's official website.

Virat Kohli wrote another historic chapter in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, becoming the first batter to complete 9,000 runs in tournament history.

Virat achieved this milestone during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Now, Virat has 9,012 runs in 275 matches and 267 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

The veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

“We generally look at performances from the end result, but I don't look at it like that because it's a team game," Bhuvneshwar said.

“Sometimes if you are performing well, irrespective of the result or wicket… It's very important to complement each other. If you are bowling well and someone is taking a wicket from the other end, that's what matters," he added.

(With agency inputs)

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