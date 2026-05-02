Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma underlined the importance of a strong opening partnership and effective use of the powerplay in T20 cricket, following his side's seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2026 clash on Friday night. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashutosh credited the opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka for laying the foundation of the successful chase. "In T20 cricket nowadays, a lot depends on the opening partnership and the powerplay. Our openers [KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka] played really well, and because of that, we were in the game throughout and could take it till the end," Ashutosh Sharma said.

Reflecting on the challenging target of 226 runs, the right-handed batter said that modern T20 cricket often keeps matches alive till the final overs.

"A score of 230 is always a big score. No matter how you start, in T20 cricket, the game usually goes till the end. You cannot assume that the match will be finished early. So yes, it was a big total, but it going till the end is part of the game," Ashutosh said.

Ashutosh, who remained unbeaten on 25 off 15 deliveries, including four boundaries, said he valued staying not out in a winning cause.

"Whenever the team wins, and you are not out, I feel it is always the best innings. Yes, I really enjoyed this inning," the right-handed batter said.

He also spoke about embracing his role as a finisher for the Delhi Capitals.

"It is my role, and I enjoy being a finisher for my team. The team has trusted me to bat in these situations, and I enjoy playing in these moments. I always feel that as long as I am at the crease, I can win the game for my team," the DC batter added.

A blistering 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat.

Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return.

This marks DC's highest run-chase in IPL history. The visitors sealed the match with 5 balls to spare. With this win, DC bagged its fourth victory of the season and is placed 6th in the points table, while RR stays in fourth position with six wins out of their 10 matches.

This is also the second-highest successful chase against RR, behind the 229 runs chased by SRH at the same venue earlier this season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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