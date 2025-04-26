Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma is well-known for his camaraderie with young talents - both in the Indian cricket team as well as the IPL set up. Rohit is often seen assuming the mentor figure and guiding youngsters with respect to their batting. In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants on social media, the veteran cricketer was seen having a conversation with 23-year-old batter Abdul Samad. Rohit explained that batting ultimately comes down to one's technique and said that irrespective of one's talent and ability, every batter needs to find the technique that works best for them.

“Hit it either off this leg, or off that leg. You know why I'm saying this, it's because every wicket has a pace. It's different everyday, today the humidity is more so there will be moisture, if it's less humid and more windy then the pitch is better to bat on. You won't get that knowledge until the match starts.”

Rohit went on to explain that what works for him may not work for a batter like Samad and that is why, it is extremely important to not copy someone and develop one's own style of batting.

“Whatever ability you have, whatever talent, whatever technique, some things don't work without technique, let's accept that,” said Rohit.

“Tu mere jaisa nahin khel sakta, mein tere jaisa nahin khel sakta. Tera apna ek talent hai (You can't play like me, I can't play like you, you have your own talent,)" he added. "If I go to copy you or you try to copy me, or if I go to copy his technique or his technique, life will pass by in that time.”

Mumbai Indians look to continue their winning momentum as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 encounter on Sunday that may have huge implications on the playoffs race.