Prithvi Shaw did not find any takers as the Mumbai batter went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Prithvi, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh in the auction, was released by Delhi Capitals but he did not attract any bids from the ten franchises. Following the IPL 2025 auction snub, an old video of Prithvi has gone viral on social media. In the video, the cricketer could not seen talking about the trolling that he has faced throughout his career and he even said that he follows all the memes and trolls made about him.

"If a person is not following me, how will they troll me? That means he has eyes on me. So I think that trolling is not good but it is not a bad thing as well. We see cricketers and even other people getting trolled. I see all the trolling, memes that are made on me. It also hurts me sometimes," he said.

Prithvi Shaw making some sense, well said! pic.twitter.com/OnbOaQQX69 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 25, 2024

"If I am seen anymore, people say that he is outside and not practicing. But I am thinking - It is my birthday. Can I not celebrate? I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light," the cricketer added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that it is a "matter of embarrassment" for Prithvi to not receive a single bid for Rs 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

He is 25. He has lots of cricket left in him. All he has to do is answer with his bat in Ranji and make a comeback. Responding like this on social media doesn't help. — पहाड़ी_𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@pahadi_mando) November 26, 2024

"Delhi has backed Prithvi Shaw a lot. DC had hoped that he is a powerplay player and would hit 6 boundaries in one over. And he did that too. He hit Shivam Mavi for 6 fours in an over. He had a lot of potential and DC backed him to the hilt. We always thought that if Shaw manages to score, we will win. And we gave him a lot of chances," Kaif told on Jio Cinema.

"Prithvi got a lot of chances and teams have now finally moved on, and it is a matter of embarrassment that he did not get a bid for Rs 75 lakh. Maybe now, he finally goes back to basics. Someone like Sarfaraz Khan got into the national team by scoring lots and lots of runs," he concluded.