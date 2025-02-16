SRH Schedule IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the new Indian Premier League season hoping to go one better, after finishing runners-up in IPL 2024. Led by Pat Cummins, the men in orange and black looked rejuvenated in 2024, with the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma proving to be the deadliest opening pair in the tournament. Those three, alongside Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy, form a strong core retained by SRH. They also boosted their roster in the IPL 2025 mega auction with the acquistions of Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan among others.

Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 schedule in full:

SRH vs RR - 3:30 PM IST - March 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST - March 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

DC vs SRH - 3:30 PM IST - March 30 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM IST - April 6 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 12 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 17 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

CSK vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 25 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - May 2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 5 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 10 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - May 13 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST - May 18 - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow