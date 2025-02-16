Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Full Schedule: SRH Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Venues
SRH IPL 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, timings and venues.
SRH Schedule IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the new Indian Premier League season hoping to go one better, after finishing runners-up in IPL 2024. Led by Pat Cummins, the men in orange and black looked rejuvenated in 2024, with the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma proving to be the deadliest opening pair in the tournament. Those three, alongside Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy, form a strong core retained by SRH. They also boosted their roster in the IPL 2025 mega auction with the acquistions of Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan among others.
Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 schedule in full:
SRH vs RR - 3:30 PM IST - March 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST - March 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
DC vs SRH - 3:30 PM IST - March 30 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM IST - April 6 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 12 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 17 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
SRH vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
CSK vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 25 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - May 2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 5 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 10 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
RCB vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - May 13 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM IST - May 18 - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow