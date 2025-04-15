Former India batter Vinod Kambli recently came into the limelight due to his poor health conditions and financial struggles. Kambli, who is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend and played 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India, has been dealing with several ailments. On December 21, 2024, he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane for urinary infection and cramps. Amid his deteriorating health condition, Kambli is also battling a serious financial crisis. Seeing Kambli in his tough times, former India batter and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar came forward as a helping hand.

Gavaskar had vowed to help Kambli during the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai in December 2024. Now, the legendary batter has finally fulfilled his promise, as Kambli is all set to receive monthly aid from Gavaskar.

According to a report in the Times Of India (quoted by Times Now), Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation will be providing a monthly sum of Rs 30,000 to Kambli, along with an annual medical support of Rs 30,000.

Gavaskar and Kambli also met each other at the Wankhede Stadium for the ground's 50th anniversary celebrations in January.

Earlier in January, Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had filed for divorce back in 2023 but decided to take it back after seeing her husband's 'helpless state'.

During the podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea revealed that she had previously contemplated leaving Kambli but was constantly worried about his health.

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.