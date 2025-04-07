Gujarat Titans got their third victory of IPL 2025 on Sunday after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. The 2022 champions began their campaign with an 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings but since then, GT made a promising comeback and won the next three games on the trot. SRH, who are known for their fiery batting performances, completely succumbed to GT's bowling attack and could post only 152/8 in 20 overs. In return, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front and scored an unbeaten 61 as GT chased down the target in just 16.4 overs.

Seeing the quick progress of the team, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly took to X (formerly Twitter) and lauded GT head coach Ashish Nehra for his "tremendous game sense".

"Like the way Gujarat has gone about their job in IPL since the first season . There is lot of cricket brain in their team set up and their approach .. Ashish Nehra has really shown his qualities as head coach.. tremendous game sense ..@IPL," Ganguly wrote on X.

Shubman Gill led by example with a classy half-century after Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 as Gujarat Titans crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sent at number four, Washington Sundar too showed his class with a 29-ball 49 as GT registered their third win in four outings, even as SRH suffered their fourth defeat in five matches. The chase of 153 was completed with as many as 20 balls to spare, with Gill making an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls.

Bowling first, GT restricted SHR to 152 for eight with left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performing admirably on a slow surface.

"Bowlers are game-changers especially in this format, lot of people talk about big-hitters but bowlers win you games. We wanted to play shots all along the ground, that was the chat between me and Washington Sundar. He (Sundar) was padded up in the match against MI but with the Impact player rule, you have to change your plans at times," said GT skipper Gill after the win.

"The way he batted today was fantastic. There was no conversation as such, it was all about playing good cricketing shots and once we had a 30-40 run partnership, it was taking the game from there. The energy he (Mohammed Siraj) brings during bowling and fielding is infectious," he added.