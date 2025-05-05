Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi brought back his fiery 'notebook' celebration against Punjab Kings (PBKS), as he picked up two wickets in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday. One of the most talked about celebrations of the tournament, Digvesh's acts have landed him in hot water and fetched him multiple fines this season. The fines have led to Digvesh toning down his celebrations, instead doing them on the ground. However, after dismissing Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, Digvesh brought back his signature celebration.

Digvesh brought back his signature celebration first after dismissing Shreyas in the 13th over of the PBKS innings.

He then followed up with it once again after he got the wicket of Prabhsimran in the penultimate over of the innings.

Digvesh had first done the celebration in the earlier meeting between LSG and PBKS, when he had dismissed Priyansh Arya.

Digvesh was fined repeatedly by match officials earlier in the season for doing the celebration, after which he had resorted to doing it on the ground and not by hand. However, Sunday's match saw the return of the full-fledged celebration.

It will be interesting to see whether BCCI dish out similar punishment to Digvesh once again.

His wickets, however, were not enough as Punjab Kings notched up a comprehensive 37-run victory over LSG, entering the top two in the IPL 2025 points table.

Rishabh Pant again struggled to a low score as his Lucknow Super Giants team slumped to a fourth defeat in five IPL games, losing by 37 runs to the Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh struck 91 off 48 balls to steer Punjab to 236-5, helped by several impressive cameos at the Kings' second home in Dharamsala.

Arshdeep Singh then returned brilliant figures of 3-16 as Lucknow could only make 199-7 in reply. Pant fell for a 17-ball 18 in another failure for the India star.

Pant, who was snapped up by LSG for a record price of Rs 27 crore in the November auction, could not find any fluency during his stay despite hitting two fours and one six.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has mustered only 128 runs from 10 innings this season.

Lucknow sit seventh in the table, four points outside the fourth and final play-off spot with three games remaining.

Punjab climbed to second behind leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their seventh win of the campaign.

Lucknow were never in their chase after left-arm seamer Arshdeep struck twice in the space of four balls in his second over to send back Mitchell Marsh, for a duck, and then Aiden Markram, for 13.