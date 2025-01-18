Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took to social media to continue a back-and-forth banter with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, following the latter's dismissal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final on Thursday. Gaikwad - playing in the game for Maharashtra against Vidarbha - had to depart after a stunning diving catch by Jitesh Sharma, who will turn out for RCB in IPL 2025. The incident led to RCB firing shots back at Gaikwad, building on a subtle dig by the batter from a few weeks ago.

In December 2024, Gaikwad, while attending an event, saw his mic stop working. To this, the CSK captain had retorted with a sarcastic response.

"Must be someone from RCB," Gaikwad had said at the event, sending the crowd into laughter.

Now, Gaikwad's dismissal, inflicted by Jitesh's superb catch, allowed RCB to fire a shot back at Gaikwad.

"It is someone from RCB," the franchise posted on X, referring to Jitesh's catch.

Two of IPL's most popular franchises, the tweet went viral, garnering over 18,000 likes in less than a day of being posted.

Gaikwad was appointed CSK captain at the beginning of IPL 2024, taking over from legendary skipper MS Dhoni. He was retained as the franchise's joint-highest-paid player ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, at a fee of Rs 18 crore.

Meanwhile, Jitesh was picked up by RCB at the mega auction for a sum of Rs 11 crore.

The two sides engaged in battle right down to the wire in IPL 2024, with a final league fixture between them clinching which side qualified for the playoff stage.

Jitesh also had the last laugh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture, as Vidarbha's total of 380 in 50 overs proved too daunting a task for Maharashtra, who fell short with a valiant 311. Vidarbha will take on Karnataka in the final of the tournament.