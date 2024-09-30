The IPL Auction 2025 is set to take place in November this year. All the 10 franchises has been given the deadline of October 31 to finalise their list of retained players. Each side has got a maximum of 6 retentions, including Right To Match (RTM) options. As the teams have begun the preparations to list their picks, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has a piece of advice for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has asked the side to pick Rohit Sharma as captain if the option is available.

Notably, Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to a record five titles in IPL, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain in the team last year. The move met with a lot of criticism with some reports even suggesting that Rohit might not be retained by the MI franchise ahead of IPL Auction 2025.

If Rohit actually goes to the auction pool and RCB manage to pick and name him captain, he could be seen leading Virat Kohli. This is because RCB are expected to retain Kohli -- an impacful player and the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

"Players mei 19-20 hota hai, mai guarantee bol raha hoon players mei 19-20 hota hai. Ye banda 18 ko 20 kar deta hai. 18 wale player ko 20 kar deta hai. Gale mei haath daal ke kaam nikalna jaanta hai. Tactical moves jaanta hai, kisko kaha fit karna hai 11 mein, vo role badhiya batata hai. Mera manna hai agar mauka miley RCB ko toh bhai le lo Rohit Sharma ko as a captain (The names of all these players-there are 19-20 players, I am telling you for sure. There are 19-20 players; this guy can make 18-20. He can make 18-20; he knows how to put his hand around the neck and make a move. He knows the tactical moves and where to fit in the 11. He plays that role well, so I believe if the RCB gets a chance, then take Rohit Sharma as a captain)," said Kaif in a video getting viral on social media.