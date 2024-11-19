Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, arguably the most sought-after name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, has confirmed that he didn't leave Delhi Capitals because of a disagreement with the franchise over his retention fee. Pant's reaction came after India batting great Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the wicket-keeper batter likely left the franchise due to a disagreement over his retention fee. But, Pant confirmed that it wasn't the case.

In a video shared by Star Sports ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Gavaskar stressed that top players sometimes decide to leave their franchises to understand their true value in the auction. Suggesting that Pant's case was the same, Gavaskar expects the stumper to be targeted by Delhi once again in the auction.

"Delhi would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in the squad. Sometimes when a player is to be retained, there is talk between the player and franchise about the fees that is expected. As you can see, some of the players who have been retained by the franchise, they've gone for more than what the No. 1 retention fee would've been. Maybe there was some disagreement over there (fees).

"My feeling is Delhi would definitely want Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad then they have to look for a new captain," the Indian cricket legend said in the video.

My retention wasn't about the money for sure that I can say — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 19, 2024

Reacting to the video, Pant said his departure from the franchise wasn't about money.

"My retention wasn't about the money for sure that I can say," Rishabh Pant said in his reply to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Pant is expected to have all 10 franchises after him. However, the purse balance of franchises suggests that he is likely to join one of Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Even a return to DC can't be ruled out yet.