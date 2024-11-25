Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting rolled the dice and it was Shreyas Iyer's turn to fetch the big bucks from the franchise, not Rishabh Pant's. Ahead of the start of the auction, it was suggested that Pant will be PBKS' top priority, especially considering that Ponting is the team's coach, but the franchise broke the bank on Iyer, splashing INR 26.75 crore. In fact, PBKS didn't even bid for the coveted wicket-keeper batter who was eventually sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore, a record fee in IPL auction history. Later, Ponting gave subtle little reply when asked about the absence of a bid for Pant.

Punjab Kings, who entered the mega auction with the biggest purse of Rs 110.5 crore, didn't hesitate to shell out money in the marquee picks. After engaging in a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals, PBKS acquired Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-highest-paid star in IPL history.

Going all in for Iyer meant PBKS had to think before bidding for Pant when he entered the auction. When Pant's name popped up for auction, PBKS kept their paddle low throughout the bid as many franchises went after him.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually ended with Pant's services with a price tag of Rs 27 crore, making him the highest-paid star in IPL history.

Ponting acknowledged the influence of Pant but admitted that having signed Iyer, the franchise wasn't keen on engaging in a bidding war for Pant. "I haven't got it yet. I got the other one. I mean, Rishabh, everyone knows what Rishabh can do, his value to the game, his value to the team. He is a dynamic player, has an infectious attitude and is a winner," he said.

PBKS acquiring Iyer would mean that they have potentially invested in a potential captaincy candidate. Ponting was quick to note that he is yet to have a word with Iyer about captaincy and revealed that he tried calling him before the auction but got no response.

"I haven't spoken to him (Shreyas Iyer about captaincy) yet. I tried to call him before the auction, but he didn't pick up," he said.

With ANI Inputs