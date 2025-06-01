Gujarat Titans (GT) rued missed chances in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI), with the defeat ending their hopes of reaching the final. After opting to bat, MI posted massive total of 228/5, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 50-ball 81. Rohit did have luck on his side as he was dropped twice in the powerplay, but the former MI captain made the most of GT's missed chances. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out how MI have had an history of lucky reprieves in crucial matches.

He recalled an encounter against MI in 2018 when he was the captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

"I've seen one thing with Mumbai Indians, every time. In 2018, I was leading Punjab against MI. They were 80-odd for five wickets in 13 overs. They weren't anywhere in the game. Suddenly, the floodlights lost current and we had a 20-minute break. And when the game resumed, Kieron Pollard went ballistic and they went to smash around 180-200 runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin then made a cheeky remark on MI's luck, saying: "MI always gets lucky. Of course, you earn your luck. But MI always get lucky. We have to find out how they're getting so lucky"

MI will now take on PBKS in Qualifier 2, with the winners set to face RCB in the final on June 3. History tells MI know their way around these lanes of IPL knockouts better than either of the other two teams left in the competition and that certainly tilt the scales in favour of Hardik Pandya's side.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz (wk), Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.

