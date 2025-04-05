Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s dressing room was all smiles after an 80-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday. KKR CEO Venky Mysore shared a special message from co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, sparking a party atmosphere inside the dressing room. KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) laid the foundation of the total in their partnership of 81 after openers fell early. However, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer stole the show with his 29-ball 60 after KKR were invited to bat.

His 91-run stand with fellow left-hander Rinku Singh propelled Kolkata to 200-6 at their home in Eden Gardens after being invited to bat first in a rematch of last year's final.

In reply, KKR bowled SRH out for 120 in 16.4 overs, with impact sub Vaibhav Arora leading the charge.

After the match, Mysore dictated Shah Rukh Khan's message, which further lifted the morals of the players.

"No, I am just going to read it. So, he says, 'Wow! I guess the secret to a game play like this is that I should come on the screen during team meetings before the match. Then he says, played like the champions we are'," SRK said.



"Awesome everyone. Well done Angkrish (Raghuvanshi). Congratulations. You are sublime. Ajinkya (Rhaane) was fantastic. Captain's innings and game strategy.

"And Venkatesh (Iyer), don't think too ahead. So, just the time on the crease. That's where you belong. And Rinku (Singh), so happy to see you smile. You are a champ."

"Bowlers, so well done. Sunil (Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy), it's magical to see you guys bowl together. And we are fortunate to have two of the bests in business.

"Harshit (Rana), nice catch bro and great bowling. And Vaibhav, you were a star today. Played to a plan and stuck to it. Congratulations Andre (Russell), Moeen (Ali) bhai, Ramandeep (Singh). It was such a united effort, and Anukul (Roy), good catch, son."

"One learning from this match mainly. Listen to what Quinny (Quinton de Kock) says. All the best. Wish I was there to party with you all. Will join you soon," SRK added, but did not specify the reason behind his message.

However, de Kock was left scratching his head after SRK's message for him.

The win revived KKR's season after two defeats in their opening three matches, climbing out from the bottom of the points table to fifth.