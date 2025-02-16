Punjab Kings Schedule IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) entered the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction with the highest purse and have made some significant purchases heading into the new season. Shreyas Iyer, who won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year, will be leading PBKS this year after being bought for Rs 26.75 crore in the mega auction. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh were the other big Indian buys, while the purchases of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen add explosive overseas firepower. Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh were retained by the franchise.

Here is Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 schedule in full:

25 March: GT vs PBKS - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

1 April: LSG vs PBKS - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

5 April: PBKS vs RR - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST

8 April: PBKS vs CSK - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST

12 April: SRH vs PBKS - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST

15 April: PBKS vs KKR - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST

18 April: RCB vs PBKS - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

20 April: PBKS vs RCB - New Chandigarh - 3:30 PM IST

26 April: KKR vs PBKS - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

30 April: CSK vs PBKS - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

4 May: PBKS vs LSG - Dharamshala - 7:30 PM IST

8 May: PBKS vs DC - Dharamshala - 7:30 PM IST

11 May: PBKS vs MI - Dharamshala - 3:30 PM IST

16 May: RR vs PBKS - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

PBKS IPL 2025 Squad: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs. 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs. 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 4.20 crore), Nehal Wadhera (Rs. 4.20 crore), Harpreet Brar (Rs. 1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs. 95 lakh), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs. 1.80 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs. 1.60 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs. 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs. 2.60 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 2.40 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs. 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs. 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs. 3.80 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs. 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs. 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs. 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs. 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs. 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs. 30 lakh).