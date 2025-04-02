India and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has received huge praise from ex-India players Robin Uthappa and Aakash Chopra for his mid-innings interview during 8-wicket win over Lucknow Super Kings on Tuesday. PBKS put up a good all-round show to beat LSG in Lucknow and register their second consecutive win in Indian Premier League 2025. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. Led by Arshdeep, the PBKS bowlers restricted LSG to 171 for 7, with none of the LSG batters managing to reach the 50-run mark. Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 43 in his quota of four overs.

Arshdeep started with the wicket of in-form batter Mitchell Marsh, dismissing him for a first-ball duck. He also removed set batter Ayush Badoni and a dangerous-looking Abdul Samad later in the innings.

When asked about his performance, Arshdeep came up with quite a humble review of his own bowling during the mid-innings break.

"I mean that's pretty average on a wicket that was giving help to seam bowlers. I feel I could have bowled better and given less runs," he said.

"So, in the powerplay, it (the ball) was stopping a bit and extra bounce was there. So, there was enough help. We could have hit the lengths for a bit more time and (it) would have been a different score," he added.

Talking about his field set-up, Arshdeep said, "Nowadays you know the batter don't trust their defence much. They just want to go after the ball. So, I had two slips and a deep cover. Just in case it swings and the ball goes up in the air, there is a fielder for me. And I am attacking as well with two slips."

If anyone heard this interview there was so much to take for young fast bowlers. Love the way this guy thinks. Proper Champion!! Find the interview and listen to it and understand his mindset! Just amazing!! pic.twitter.com/YkRjXJj5Hd — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 1, 2025

Very well articulated, Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/ttzFUCpc8r — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2025

PBKS beat LSG by eight wickets, chasing down 172 in just 16.2 overs in their IPL 2025 clash. Prabhsimran Singh slammed 69 and captain Shreyas Iyer hit a half-century to guide PBKS to victory.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant failed to score big yet again, as LSG managed a total of 171 in 20 overs against PBKS in their IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. Put into bat by Shreyas Iyer, LSG were reduced to 35/3 in the powerplay. Nicholas Pooran (44) and Ayush Badoni (41) top-scored for LSG, to take them to a respectable total.