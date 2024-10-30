The deadline for the IPL 2025 retentions will end on Thursday and experts as well as fans have been trying to predict that big names that find their way into the mega auction. While nothing has been confirmed by the BCCI or the franchises, the rumour mill has been working overtime with many prominent players finding themselves in headlines. In a recent event, former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni was asked about the continuous discussions and he came up with a hilarious reply.

"Everyone is a team owner now," Dhoni said at the event.

"Whatever player they desire, whichever player is going up for auction and whoever they decide to purchase, we should be prepared for it. IPL auction works in mysterious ways.," he added.

Dhoni, who captained Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, recently confirmed that he will be taking part in IPL 2025. The veteran wicket-keeper batter is expected to be retained by Chennai Super Kings for just Rs 4 crores thanks to a rule that was brought back by the BCCI for this auction.

According to the rule, an Indian cricket team player will be considered 'uncapped' if he has not played for the national side in the last five years.

“People enter the auction, and there's the uncertainty of where you'll end up. The most delightful aspect comes from the fans. They are the ones who make predictions on which team a certain player will end up with. Look, you find yourself in a market where all teams are well-funded," Dhoni explained.

"Whoever acquires you, you will need to perform for them. That certainly is the beauty of the IPL auction. It's not simply a trade; rather, it involves one player being moved to another franchise. You have the freedom to go wherever you desire," Dhoni added.