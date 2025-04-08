Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni opened up about his childhood and relationship with his father in a recent interaction. Dhoni is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but his side's disappointing run has resulted in a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. While rumours have claimed that this can be Dhoni's final season in IPL, he has not confirmed anything and he even hinted at taking a call once the season ends. In the interview with Raj Shamani, Dhoni said that he was afraid of his father while growing up and even shared an unheard story.

“When we were kids, there was no insecurity in life. We had the same routine day after day and there was no scope for insecurity. I don't think we were insecure about anything. Everything was the same, there was no show-off, no mobile phones around!”

“We had a very regimented childhood. The school was in the colony itself which meant that there was no badmaashi in younger days. My teachers had also taught my elder brother, and there was a 10-year age gap between us. So they literally knew the full family. The only competitive thing in early days was games we played in my colony, where if you lost one day, you had to win the next day!" he said.

“Papa se darr bohot lagta tha (I used to be really scared of my father).”

“He was very strict. He was regimented; always supposed to be on time. But that's also why I am regimented. It's not like he used to beat us or something. But that fear was there. My friends would climb walls in the colony, but I never dared. If my father sees, then we are gone! We never knew what the consequences would be, but we were afraid nevertheless,” the former India skipper added.