There has been a lot of chatter over Shreyas Iyer and his future with Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025 retentions. KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title under Shreyas' captaincy but several media reports have claimed that there has not been any communication between the player and the franchise regarding the future. However, Times of India has reported that KKR finally held talks with Shreyas over the future but it also claimed that the franchise is not considering the India batter as their top retention pick.

"As of last Friday, the two parties hadn't spoken. There was lot of word going around on Shreyas Iyer and KKR but the two never sat across the table to have any discussion with regards to the plans for future or the IPL retentions. The first conversation happened on Sunday," said a source close to developments.

According to the report, sources close to the developments have claimed that it is surprising to see that KKR are not showing a lot of interest in retaining Shreyas. The sources also claimed that multiple franchises have already approached the cricketer for a leadership role.

"Iyer won a title last season, has been a proven leader when he successfully led Delhi Capitals. He has been a hot property in the league and it's no surprise there were approaches from multiple franchise the moment KKR chose to take a backseat. If he goes into the auction pool, there will be at least three franchises who would be looking to get him. Indian middle-order bat, proven leader. Who would want to miss that combination? Not many," a source told TOI.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, and Sunil Narine as five possible retentions by KKR to keep their core group intact.

“KKR dominated the entire season, so it will be difficult for them to leave or retain anyone. But it's a matter of retention, so you only have limited numbers that you can retain. If I want to see or if I have to choose my 6 players, which 6 players will be there for KKR? I think Shreyas Iyer will be there, Phil Salt will be there, Narine will be there, Andre Russell will be there, Rinku Singh will be there," Harbhajan told Star Sports.