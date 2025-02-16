Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Full Schedule: KKR Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Venues
KKR IPL 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, timings and venues
KKR Schedule IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first match of Indian Premier League 2025. KKR won their third IPL title in 2024, in what was statistically the most dominant campaign in IPL history, where they finished with the best-ever net run-rate and restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the lowest-ever total in an IPL final. KKR managed to retain a number of their star players in the mega auction, with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer expected by many to become the new captain of the franchise.
Here is Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 schedule in full:
KKR vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - March 22 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 26 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 31 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs LSG - 3:30 PM IST - April 6 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 11 - Chepauk Stadium, Chennai
PBKS vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 15 - New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mullanpur
KKR vs GT - 7:30 PM IST - April 21 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 26 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 29 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata
KKR vs RR - 3:30 PM IST - May 4 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - May 7 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata
SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 10 - Rajiv Gandhi Intn'l Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 17 - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru