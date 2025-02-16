KKR Schedule IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first match of Indian Premier League 2025. KKR won their third IPL title in 2024, in what was statistically the most dominant campaign in IPL history, where they finished with the best-ever net run-rate and restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the lowest-ever total in an IPL final. KKR managed to retain a number of their star players in the mega auction, with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer expected by many to become the new captain of the franchise.

Here is Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 schedule in full:

KKR vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - March 22 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 26 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 31 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs LSG - 3:30 PM IST - April 6 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 11 - Chepauk Stadium, Chennai

Advertisement

PBKS vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 15 - New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mullanpur

KKR vs GT - 7:30 PM IST - April 21 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 26 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - April 29 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata

Advertisement

KKR vs RR - 3:30 PM IST - May 4 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - May 7 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 10 - Rajiv Gandhi Intn'l Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - May 17 - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru