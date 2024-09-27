The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced the appointment of Dwayne Bravo as the new mentor for the franchise, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Bravo, a legend of the T20 format, announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket after a bitter conclusion to his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season, due to an injury. Just hours after making retirement from the sport as a player public, Bravo signed for KKR as their new mentor, replacing Gautam Gambhir.

"DJ Bravo joining us is a very exciting development. His deep desire to win wherever he plays, his extensive experience and knowledge will benefit the franchise and all players immensely. We are also pleased that he will be involved with all our franchises around the world - CPL, MLC and ILT20," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

The fact that Bravo, who is a Chennai Super Kings legend, joined a rival IPL franchise as mentor, left many CSK fans stunned with the decision.

Bravo also expressed his enthusiasm as he marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. He said: "I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

"The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players."

The West Indies great had earlier retired from international cricket in 2021 and stepped away from IPL.

Bravo, who had already announced at the start of the ongoing CPL that it would be his last season, shared a post on Instagram, "Dear Cricket, today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do- this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough."

Over the last 12 months, he has worked with both his IPL side Chennai Super Kings and was also appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (per cent) at every step. As much as l'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent," the post read.

In an 18-year career, Bravo set the benchmark in T20 cricket, winning titles at the IPL, PSL and Big Bash, as well as becoming a two-time world champion with West Indies. He finishes with 631 wickets in the format from 582 appearances - second only to compatriot Kieron Pollard.

"So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter," the post concluded.

With IAN Inputs