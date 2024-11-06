As Donald Trump secured victory in the 2024 US elections to become President-elect of the United States of America, images of him playing golf with legendary Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni went viral. As Trump became only the second-ever US President to serve two non-consecutive terms - and the first in 120 years -- several Indian users found a humorous connection between Trump's comeback and his time with MS Dhoni. Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains, had played golf with Trump in 2023.

MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.



- The craze for Dhoni is huge. pic.twitter.com/fyxCo3lhAQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

Using the popular 'Thala for a reason' catchphrase, several Indian cricket fans shared images and videos of Dhoni playing golf with Trump.

"America = 7 Letters, Thala for a reason. Our man Dhoni plays golf for fun with the U.S President Trump," posted a user on social media platform X.

Dhoni dons the No. 7 jersey number in cricket, and as a result, anything with seven letters is often humorously given a Dhoni connection. It was no different here.

America = 7 Letters, Thala for a reason Our man Dhoni plays golf for fun with the U.S President Trump , yay! #USA2024 #Trump #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/nEc2tr5Qms — Shambhu Nath (@2shambhunath) November 6, 2024

Just one Golf Match with Dhoni and Trump became President again.pic.twitter.com/xTUzC7RzYD — MAHIYAN (@Mahiyank_78) November 6, 2024

Guidance of Thala Dhoni is never get Waste .

Congrats Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/HIVVlKGtnK — (@iamrya7) November 6, 2024

Dhoni, who keeps a low profile following his international retirement in 2019, was invited by Trump to his place in 2023 for a game of golf.

Trump, who represents the Republican Party, became the 47th President of the United States as he won the electoral college in Wisconsin state and secured the required majority of 270 over Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

In another interesting connection, Kamala Harris is of Indian-American descent, with her mother originally hailing from Madras (present day Chennai) in Tamil Nadu, India. Dhoni plays for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Trump, who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021, is set for another four-year term, having lost previously to Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is set for another season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, having been retained as an 'uncapped' player ahead of the mega auction.