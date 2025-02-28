One of the big moves of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) buying back one of their original stars in the form of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Now 37, Ashwin returns to the franchise for the first time in a decade, having last played for them in 2015. With less than a month to go till the start of IPL 2025, Ashwin is already with CSK, participating in one of their training camps, and expressed how he has been feeling upon his 'homecoming'.

"It feels very odd actually, it has been so many years since I left right?" Ashwin said, speaking in Tamil, as posted by CSK on their X account.

"I am coming back into the same team. All the people are the same. Every day I used to practice vigorously for the season. After I came here today, I felt I am a very senior person, but okay. Nevertheless, it is a good feeling. I am looking forward to going to Chepauk as well," Ashwin added.

The 37-year-old was bought back for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 crore, making him CSK's second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Only Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad was more, at Rs 10 crore.

Ashwin started off with CSK in the inaugural edition in 2008, but came into prominence from the 2010 season.

With CSK, Ashwin reached five IPL finals, winning twice (in 2010 and 2011).

Ashwin enters a CSK side hungry to return to winning ways, after missing out on the playoffs narrowly in 2024. CSK will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, while still boasting stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin announced his international retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, but reiterated that he still had a lot more to contribute in domestic and franchise cricket.