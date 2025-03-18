Royal Challengers Bengaluru Unbox 2025 event took place on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The air buzzed with excitement as RCB's incredible fans were treated to a carnival as they enjoyed an unforgettable day of fun and frolic alongside their cricketing superstars. The even is a great initiative by the franchise as it gives fans a brilliant opportunity to interact with the players, ahead of the IPL season. In this edition, RCB will be led by batter Rajat Patidar but star batter Virat Kohli will always remain the biggest attraction of the team.

During the RCB Unbox event, a hilarious moment got captured after Kohli was hit on his head with a ball by England batter Phil Salt. The moment took place when the players were taking a lap inside the stadium and throwing balls into the crowd to thank the fans for their unwavering support.

Amid all this, one of the balls from Salt's hand went and hit Kohli on his head. As soon as Kohli realised that it was Salt was the mastermind behind this, he hilariously jumped and hugged the English batter, leaving the fans awestruck.

"I just saw Virat in my eye-line. An honestly, I just got him so nicely in the side of the head. He literally got whiplashed looking around for me. And… I don't know who was pointing at me, he thought it was someone else and then his eyes turned to me and he looked serious," said Salt in a video shared by RCB.

"I wasn't sticking around! I tried to get straight out of there but he was on me in no time at all. If there's footage of that, it'll be very, very funny," he added.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, the team then did a lap of honour to applaud their loyal fan base for their undying support and unquestionable loyalty. The enthusiastic crowd were then treated to a high-octane musical extravaganza as Hanumankind, one of India's most popular rappers, put on a spectacle.

There was wild applause and cheers soon after as RCB's 22-man team for the season was introduced. The loudest cheers were reserved for Kohli and skipper Patidar.

Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, said, as quoted by RCB press release, "It feels amazing to be back to this amazing city, amazing fans, and the excitement and happiness like every other season is high. I've been here for 18 years, and I absolutely love it. We have an amazing squad this time around, and a lot of talent. I'm personally very excited to get going for the season ahead."

