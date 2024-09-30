The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reintroduced a rule for the uncapped category of Indian players ahead of IPL Auction 2025. "A capped Indian player will become uncapped, if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only," announced BCCI in a release on Saturday.

This rule was there in place previously as well, but it got abolished after IPL 2021. However, its reintroduction means that MS Dhoni and several other retired Indian stars will be able to play IPL under the uncapped player category.

MS Dhoni last played for India in 2019 and he thus becomes truly eligible under this new rule change. Fans feel that the BCCI has reintroduced this rule only to keep Dhoni in IPL.

Notably, Dhoni coming under uncapped category will give his franchise Chennai Super Kings a cushion to rope in the legend that too without using any capped player slot.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released the IPL auction rules on Sunday. Each franchise can retain upto 6 players with Right To Match (RTM) option included in it.

Given a total of 6 retentions, including RTM, are allowed, the IPL franchise can choose their combination for it. Howver, the 6 retentions/RTM's can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players, informed BCCI in its release.