Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) with renewed vigour, hoping to keep playoff alive in what has been an IPL campaign of struggles. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played arguably the best knock of the season against Gujarat Titans to give RR a glimmer of hope. MI, on the other hand, after surging on momentum after registering five back-to-back wins. With likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma back at their best, MI seem to be peaking at the right time, an ominous sign for the opposition teams. A defeat will end RR's playoff challenge. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 match between RR and MI -