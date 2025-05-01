Story ProgressBack to home
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-Powered RR Aim To Snap MI's Winning Streak
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: RR take on MI with renewed vigour, hoping to keep playoff alive in what has been an IPL campaign of struggles.
RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates:© BCCI
Quik Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) with renewed vigour, hoping to keep playoff alive in what has been an IPL campaign of struggles. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played arguably the best knock of the season against Gujarat Titans to give RR a glimmer of hope. MI, on the other hand, after surging on momentum after registering five back-to-back wins. With likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma back at their best, MI seem to be peaking at the right time, an ominous sign for the opposition teams. A defeat will end RR's playoff challenge. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 match between RR and MI -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:12 (IST)RR vs MI Live: The stunning Vaibhav SuryavanshiWith 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi potentially playing the knock of the tournament on Monday, the Royals have found a ray of hope in what has been an IPL campaign of missed opportunities. A side strain to skipper Sanju Samson paved the way of Suryavanshi's debut and it only took him three innings to become the talking point of the cricketing world.
- 17:51 (IST)RR vs MI Live: MI's winning streakRajasthan Royals will turn up against Mumbai Indians with renewed vigour as they aim to halt the five-time champions' surging momentum. The five-time champions are high on momentum and are looking as one of the strongest contenders for a spot in the playoffs.
Topics mentioned in this article