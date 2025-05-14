The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended last week amid growing tensions at the border with Pakistan. However, the tournament is set to resume on May 17 with India and Pakistan now under a ceasefire agreement. As per the updated schedule, the final will now be played on June 3, instead of May 25, raising doubts over the availability of foreign players. While England and West Indies are set to square off in a white-ball series, Australia and South Africa will square off in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final days after the revised IPL 2025 final date.

Let's take a look at how franchises are placed in terms of players' availability:

Punjab Kings: Three overseas players -- Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitchell Owen -- have confirmed their availability, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether their other overseas players - Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie - will return to India.

RCB: Four of their players -- Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Jacob Bethell (England), Romario Shepherd (West Indies) and Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) -- have international commitments to follow. Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone have not been named in England's white-ball squad, with the duo likely to be available for the remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians: All of their overseas players are set to rejoin the squad. However, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch might not be available for the playoffs if they qualify due to international commitments. Afghan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman is also available for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans: Save Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee, all of their overseas stars decided to stay back in India. However, it is unclear whether Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Sherfane Rutherford will get NOCs to stick after the league phase.

SRH: Captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will be back for the resumption, despite the team already out of the playoff race. Heinrich Klaasen has also agreed to join the squad. However, here is no confirmation yet on whether SRH's other overseas players - Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder - will return.

CSK: Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brewis, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway are all expected to re-join the squad. However, there is no clarity on Rachin Ravindra's return. Sam Curran is expected to join the squad while Jamie Overton might not be available.

Delhi Capitals: As per Australian media reports, pacer Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return. Jake Fraser-McGurk has decided to opt out, with DC signing Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement. Rest of their overseas contingent are all expected to join the squad in the coming days.

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are also expected to join the squad. However, Moeen Ali and Spencer Johnson's availability is not clear.

LSG: Barring Aiden Markram, all of their overseas players are likely to return.

Rajasthan Royals: With RR already out of the playoff race, there overseas players are likely to skip the remaining matches.