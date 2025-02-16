The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule is set to be announced today (Sunday, February 16), as the 10 teams in the T20 league look to find out the route they have to take in the bid to clinch the trophy for the 18th edition of the tournament. The official broadcasters of the T20 league announced on Sunday that the schedule will be out at 5:30 PM (IST). While an official confirmation is awaited, the opening match of the event is likely to be held on March 22 while the final is likely to be played on May 25. Also, Dharamsala will be the second home venue of Punjab Kings after Mullanpur, while Rajasthan Royals will set up their base in the North Eastern City apart from the regular venue Jaipur.

Five-time champions Super Kings, set to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 at their home ground — MA Chidambaram Stadium — against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, who also owns five titles in the league.

While both CSK and MI have zeroed in on their captaincy choices, Kolkata is yet to name their leader after IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer joined PBKS after the mega auction.

When will the IPL 2025 schedule be announced?

The IPL 2025 schedule will be announced on Sunday, February 16.

What time will the IPL 2025 schedule be announced?

The IPL 2025 schedule is expected to be announced at 5:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the IPL 2025 schedule announcement?

The IPL 2025 schedule announcement will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2025 schedule announcement for free?

The IPL 2025 schedule announcement will be streamed for free on JioHotstar

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs