IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to kick off on Saturday with a match between defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, an opening ceremony will be taking place. The star cast for the curtain-raiser event are Bollywood diva Disha Patani and singer Shreya Ghosal and global superstar Karan Aujla. It will be a glittering opening ceremony of around 30 minutes.

Adding to the excitement of the opening ceremony, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly assured that it will be a grand affair.

"We will have an opening ceremony... A written confirmation is not there, but definitely, it will be a good opening ceremony as usual. Overall, it will be a beautiful IPL opening day for the people of Kolkata," Ganguly stated.

The CAB President also mentioned that for now, he knows that the time slot for the function has been set at 25 minutes, ensuring a concise yet entertaining prelude to the match.

Eden Gardens, often referred to as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' holds a special place in the hearts of players and fans alike. Ganguly emphasized its significance, saying, "Every player wants to play cricket in Eden Gardens. Even many people just want to see Eden Gardens."

The ground is expected to be in prime condition, with three to four pitches being prepared for the tournament.

When asked about his personal support, Ganguly expressed confidence in Kolkata Knight Riders, stating, "As an individual, I will support Kolkata. Last year, they played well. I feel it is a better team than last year."

However, he acknowledged that the competition in the IPL remains fierce, noting, "All teams are balanced in the IPL."

Reflecting on the league's impact, he added, "IPL has changed Indian cricket."

Check here the live streaming, live telecast and other details of IPL 2025 opening ceremony -

When will IPL 2025 opening ceremony take place?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 22.

Where will IPL 2025 opening ceremony be held?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will IPL 2025 opening ceremony start?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be live streamed on JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the official broadcaster)