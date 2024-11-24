IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is here and 574 cricketers are all set to go under the hammer in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players. 48 capped Indian cricket team players will also be in the fray. Ahead of the auction, the IPL franchises have retained 46 cricketers that includes 10 overseas cricketers. As a result, a maximum of 134 Indian and 70 overseas slots are up for grabs. (IPL AUCTION LIVE Updates)

IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Updated List Of Sold And Unsold Players -

SOLD PLAYERS:

1. Arshdeep Singh: Punjab Kings - Rs 18 CR (RTM)

2. Kagiso Rabada: Gujarat Titans - Rs 10.75 CR