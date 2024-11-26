The IPL 2025 auction saw the 10 franchises spend a massive Rs 639.15 crore to sign 182 players the included 62 overseas stars. From Rishabh Pant commanding a record-breaking price of Rs 27 crore to 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest player to be signed for the tournament, there was no shortage of brilliant stories in the auction. However, there were some big names that failed to get any buyers and for some of them, it can be the end of the road as far as IPL is concerned. Here's a look at 5 major superstars who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction -

David Warner

Warner has been a mainstay of the IPL for many years and his crowing achievement was captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad side to the title in 2016. The Australia batter is currently among the top run-scorers in the competition's history and he even won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019. However, following a disappointing run with Delhi Capitals in 2024, he was not picked up in this year's auction.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank is widely considered to be a premier batter in domestic cricket and since 2011, he has been a part of multiple IPL sides. From starting his career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2011 to captaining Punjab Kings, the batter has been an integral part of the tournament. In IPL 2025 auction, he was not picked by any side and considering his dwindling form in the shortest format of the sport, it can be the end of a long partnership between him and IPL.

Kane Williamson

A part of the modern 'Big 4' - Kane Williamson - won the Orange Cap in 2018 and even captained Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it has been a topsy turvy ride for the New Zealand international in the IPL and with his game more suited to Test cricket, it looks like the end of the road for him.

Advertisement

Piyush Chawla

Piyush is unarguably one of the greatest spinners in the history of the IPL. The 35-year-old has taken 192 wickets in the competition and over the last two years, he was the lead spinner for Mumbai Indians. But, with no teams going for him in this year's auction, it can be the end of the road for the veteran cricketer.

Jonny Bairstow

It came as a slight surprise that the destructive England opener was not chosen by any franchise in the IPL 2025 auction. Bairstow has played over 50 matches in the last five years for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. However, a dip in performance in the past two seasons saw him missing out this year.