Gujarat Titans Schedule IPL 2025: One-time champion Gujarat Titans will be entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season under the leadership of newly-appointed India ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, and aim to return to the playoff stage. After winning in their first season - and reaching two finals in two years - GT could manage only an eighth-place finish in 2024. Gujarat also kept Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan in the retentions, and bought big names like Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada in the mega auction.

Here is Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 schedule in full:

March 25 - GT vs PBKS - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

March 29 - GT vs MI - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

April 2 - RCB vs GT - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

April 6 - SRH vs GT - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM

April 9 - GT vs RR - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

April 12 - LSG vs GT - Lucknow - 3:30 PM

Advertisement

April 19 - GT vs DC - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM

April 21 - KKR vs GT - Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 28 - RR vs GT - Jaipur - 7:30 PM

May 2 - GT vs SRH - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

Advertisement

May 6 - MI vs GT - Mumbai - 7:30 PM

May 11 - DC vs GT - Delhi - 7:30 PM

May 14 - GT vs LSG - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

May 18 - GT vs CSK - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM

GT IPL 2025 Squad: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore). Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).