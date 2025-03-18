Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner Shadab Jakati opened up about why he believes the franchise has not won a single Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy till now. Jakati, who played just one game for the team after he was purchased in 2014, alleged that the franchise focuses more on just '2-3 players' and that is not the strategy that has worked out for them. In the past, the team has been criticised for its over-reliance on Virat Kohli and big overseas stars. Jakati added that it is important to get the team composition right in the IPL and that is where Chennai Super Kings are quite different.

“It's a team game. If you want to win trophies, the team needs to play like a unit. 2-3 players cannot help you win the trophy. Chennai had a strong group of Indian players and some decent foreign players. It is important to get your combination. When I was in RCB, they would focus on 2-3 players only,” Jakati told Sportskeeda.

"There was a huge difference as far as team management, dressing room atmosphere is concerned. Players were very good, but there was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly," Jakati added.

Jakati was part of the CSK side that clinched the IPL 2010 title and he said that the team management looks after its players and that is why they have won the title a record-equalling five times.

“As I said, the role of the team management is quite significant. Chennai's management was very good actually. They looked after their players nicely. These are the small things which make a big difference. So, these are the differences I felt in CSK and RCB,” he explained.

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opener on Saturday.