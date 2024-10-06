The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sent the franchises the list of rules set for the upcoming auction. Each franchise could retain a maximum of six players with the Right-To-Match option also included in it. As per the guidelines sent to the franchises, they have to pay Rs 18 crore, 14 and 11 for their first, second and third priorities of retentions, respectively. The fourth retention will be made at 18 and the fifth could be done at 14. Meanwhile, an uncapped player could be retained for 4 crores.

While talking about IPL side Punjab Kings, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned if they have anyone worth 18 crores.

"New coach, new thinking, new approach. If they go with that, will they want to retain anyone? Do they have anyone worth 18 crores? They have uncapped players but does Punjab have any capped players worthy of 18 crores?" said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"They spent a lot of money on Sam Curran and retained him but Trevor Bayliss was there at that time. English connection. They had kept many English players. Now since Ricky Ponting has come, all English players will be made to stand next to the door. I feel Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes will all go," Chopra further stated.

The ex-India batter advised PBKS to release left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and retain him at the IPL auction using RTM.

"I want to retain Arshdeep but I won't retain him for 18 crores. I will let him go as I have the Right to Match card in any case. I will use it later, however much he might be sold for. I don't think any Indian fast bowler will go for 18 crores at the mega auction unless he is Jasprit Bumrah, who won't come to the auction," he explained.