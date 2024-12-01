Former India batter Aakash Chopra has backed all-rounder Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. While the franchise roped in former Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, the franchise is yet to reveal their captain for next season. Having said that, Axar has emerged as one of the candidates to lead the franchise, with Rahul being the likeliest option.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra likened the captaincy situation as DC similar to the one at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who released their championship winning captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction.

Chopra believes Axar commands respect in the dressing room and has been one of the most underrated performers for the franchise.

"Who will be the captain? Their situation is like KKR. It could be Axar Patel. I don't mind him being the captain. If you give me the option, I would say make Axar the captain. He is extremely underrated, very mature, fantastic performer, and he will run the team very well. He is someone who will command respect," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also explored the possibility of Faf du Plessis leading the team, having played the same role at RCB for the last three seasons. However, Chopra feels du Plessis is unlikely to feature ahead of youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk.

"KL Rahul could be the other option. The third could be Faf du Plessis if they wish so, but they might not play Faf from the start because they used the Right To Match card for Jake Fraser-McGurk. So I am thinking between Axar and Rahul but the management hasn't given any clarity yet. My vote goes towards Axar because his performances on this ground have been exceptional," he added.