The 2025 edition of IPL is all set to begin from Saturday, March 22, and so are the rivalries among the franchises. In the opening match, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. Every year, IPL triggers a healthy rivalry as the fans go to every extent to support their respective teams. One of the most famous enmity of IPL is between RCB and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The clashes between the two teams have always proven to be visual treats for the fans.

Ahead of the upcoming season, former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath recreated a famous meme and hilariously mocked RCB. In a video shared on Instagram, Badrinath acted as a CSK representative and shook hands or hugged the representatives of other teams.

When it was his turn to greet the RCB representative, Badrinath completely ignored him and moved ahead to the other team. This video went viral on social media in no time as it added fuel to the fire and intensified the rivalry between the two teams.

RCB will take on CSK twice in IPL 2025 league stage. The first match between the two teams will be played on March 28 at the Chepauk. Both RCB and CSK will meet again on May 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Recently, Former RCB spinner Shadab Jakati opened up about why he believes the franchise has not won a single IPL trophy till now.

"It's a team game. If you want to win trophies, the team needs to play like a unit. 2-3 players cannot help you win the trophy. Chennai had a strong group of Indian players and some decent foreign players. It is important to get your combination. When I was in RCB, they would focus on 2-3 players only," Jakati had told Sportskeeda.

"There was a huge difference as far as team management, dressing room atmosphere is concerned. Players were very good, but there was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly," Jakati added.