Ricky Ponting and Punjab Kings (PBKS) splashed out over Rs 110 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, and made three of the five biggest purchases of the two-day event. Shreyas Iyer was bought for Rs 26.75 crore, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh each received Rs 18 cr. However, another aspect of PBKS' auction strategy was signing as many as five Australian players in their squad, with Ponting probably having a large say in the matter. Ponting defended the decision to pick so many Australians.

Punjab Kings bought all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis, all-rounder Aaron Hardie and pacer Xavier Bartlett in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"I'll probably get some criticism. I think we have got five Aussies out of our complement of eight overseas," admitted Ponting after the auction.

"But when you look at the slots that we needed, the players that we have got fitted into those roles perfectly," Ponting stated.

Three of the Australians - Stoinis, Maxwell and Inglis - are likely to form a major part of PBKS' first XI as well, given their all-round and wicket-keeping abilities respectively. Stoinis was the most expensive of the lot, fetching Rs 11 crore in the auction.

"To have Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell back to Kings is huge as they have both played here in the past. A couple of new guys, including Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis, are coming into the IPL for the first time, which is also really exciting for us," Ponting added.

Punjab Kings - back then known as Kings XI Punjab - was Stoinis' very first IPL franchise, between 2016 and 2018. On the other hand, Maxwell will don the Punjab Kings red for a third spell in his career.

Maxwell also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award when Punjab played the IPL final (and last qualified for the playoffs) in 2014.