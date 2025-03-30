Following the loss against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Trent Boult opened up on the reason behind the team's loss in the clash. Fiery bowling spells by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and a half-century by Sai Sudharsan were the highlights as Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With this win, GT has added two points to the tally. Also, they continue their impeccable record of 4-0 against MI at Ahmedabad, improving their overall head-to-head record to 4-2.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the five-time champions need to get better in their batting by 1-2 percent.

"They got 36 more runs than us. That's what went wrong. I think we can just be 1 or 2 percent better. They took the pace out of the ball, making the batters play big shots combined with scoreboard pressure, that's just good cricket, the pacer said.

Further, the New Zealand cricketer stated that fielding is part of the sport and it can't be excused during the game.

"I think the fielding is a part of the game that can never be excused. I think we're a little bit off the field today. Take a catch there on the boundary. Save a couple of boundaries. You know, there's maybe 20 or 30 runs there. So, yeah, time to move on and look forward to doing that," the fast bowler added.

The Hardik Pandya-led side didn't have a good start to the 2025 edition of the IPL season as they have lost their first two matches in the competition so far, first against Chennai Super Kings (by 4 wickets) and then against Gujarat Titans (by 36 runs).

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their third match of the ongoing tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. This would be their first home game in the IPL 2025.

